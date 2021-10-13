Nifty surges 200 points; Broader market rallies

The main indices traded at the day's high with strong gains in mid afternoon. Barring realty index, all sectoral indices traded in the green with banking, metal and auto stocks rising the most.

The Nifty approached the 18,200 level. The NSE flagship index hit a record high of 18,197.80. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex also registered an all-time high of 60,836.62.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 537 points or 0.89% at 60,821.16. The Nifty 50 index gained 200 points or 1.11% to 18,192.25.

The broader market displayed strength. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.48% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.7%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive.

On the BSE, 1807 shares rose and 1488 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Broader Market Gainers:

Tata Chemicals (up 15.4%), Tata Power (up 14.1%), BHEL (up 8%), Union Bank of India (up 6.94%) and IndiaMart InterMesh (up 6.37%) were top gainers in Mid Cap space.

Dilip Buildcon (up 5.35%), Thyrocare Technologies (up 5%), Trident (up 5%), IDBI Bank (up 4.73%) and Kalpataru Power Transmission (up 4%) were top gainers in Small Cap space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Steel Exchange India jumped 5.84% to Rs 79.80 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday, 15 October 2021, to consider proposal for raising of funds. The funds would be raised via issue of equity shares or convertible bonds or all types of debentures or warrants or any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to such approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.56%. The two-wheeler major has partnered with Gilera Motors Argentina to expand its operations in Argentina, one of the key markets in South America. Gilera Motors Argentina is one of the leading automotive companies in Argentina and one of the most enduring motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America. As part of the deal, Gilera Motors will be the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in Argentina. It will also make new investments in operations to drive business growth.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2021 settlement rose 0.16% to Rs 47,275.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper (06.10 GS 2031) was currently at 6.319% as compared with its previous closing of 6.326%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2021 settlement fell 14 cents or 0.17% to $83.28 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 75.25 from its previous closing of 75.5225.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.22% to 94.308.

