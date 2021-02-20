NTPC completes commissioning of 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP

NTPC announced that upon successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20 February 2021.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52115 MW and 64880 MW respectively and the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51315 MW and 64080 MW respectively.

