Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 8.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 8.79% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.725.53 3 OPM %23.2532.19 -PBDT1.852.03 -9 PBT1.151.22 -6 NP0.830.91 -9
