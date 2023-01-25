JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 8.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 8.79% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.725.53 3 OPM %23.2532.19 -PBDT1.852.03 -9 PBT1.151.22 -6 NP0.830.91 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU