Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 8.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 8.79% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

