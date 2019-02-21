Outlook For Food Inflation Expected To Be Benign

noted that the CPI print of December at 2.2% continued to surprise on the downside. The group continued to remain in with the decline in prices becoming more broad-based. Five constituents of the group -vegetables, sugar, pulses, eggs and fruits -were in in December, according to him, noted the minutes of the last RBI policy meeting.

He stated further that the outlook for food is expected to be benign in the backdrop of excess domestic supply conditions in many The lower prices in the international markets in also limit the avenues for exports to address the domestic surplus. This will be an important factor in keeping the overall low. augur well for keeping the petroleum product inflation under check and this will help in containing the input costs for goods and services. Inflation expectations of households have declined significantly in the last round, which is a welcome development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)