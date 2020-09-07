Over The Top Platforms Will Be Future Of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry

Over The Top or OTT platforms will be the future of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry, with its diverse content and growing audience. It will be the new normal in the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry, according to Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in a webinar organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 'OTT Platform- The New Normal for Indian Media and Entertainment Industry'.

Sahay appreciated the Knowledge Report submitted by the Media Team of PHD Chamber on' Outlook of Media and Entertainment Industry in the COVID Scenario'. He mentioned that the biggest strength for the success of OTT Platforms is technology and if recent reports are to be believed India will be the top 10 markets, for media & entertainment, by 2022. OTT has given an opportunity to young Indian talent to produce good series to export aboard so that India can be one of the entertainment leaders in the world.

