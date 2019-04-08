Passenger Vehicle Sales Edge Up 2.7% In FY2018-19

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose by 2.7% to 33,77,436 units in FY2018-19, compared to 32,88,581 units in 2017-18.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by around 3% to 2,91,806 units in March 2019 from 3,00,722 units in the year-ago month. Domestic dropped by 6.87% to 1,77,949 units during the month as compared to 1,91,082 in March 2018, according to data released by the (SIAM).

