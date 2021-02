PatientMatters expands partnership with Mon Health System

To improve patients' financial experience

PatientMatters, a Firstsource Company and a patient access and advocacy solutions provider helping hospitals and health systems offer patients highly-personalized financial solutions, today announced that Mon Health System, a leading health system serving communities throughout West Virginia, has selected the company's IntelliAdvisor Consulting Service. As part of this engagement, PatientMatters will direct Mon Health's Pre-Access Service Center and process workflows and related functions. It will also support Mon Health's mission of providing a positive patient financial experience, improving collections, and enhancing registration quality and speed.

PatientMatters' IntelliAdvisor consulting services will help Mon Health validate insurance, share bill estimates, and conduct prior authorizations, allowing patients to make a more seamless transition to the point of care. Mon Health will also be able to provide patients with financial information on COVID-19 payer coverages and use bill estimates to help them better understand the cost of care, reducing the possibility of unexpected billing surprises. In addition, the Pre-Access Service Center staff will be able to identify patients with COVID-19 via a series of questions and direct them to appropriate testing locations.

Mon Health System already uses PatientMatters' Pre-Access Service Center and patient advocacy solution.

