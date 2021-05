PNB Gilts director cum chairman resigns

With effect from 01 May 2021

PNB Gilts announced that Agyey Kumar Azad, (DIN: 08985570), Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director and Chairman of the Company, vide his letter dtd. 30 April 2021 informed that he is superannuated from the services from his office as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank, the holding company on completion of his tenure.

Consequently, he has tendered his resignation from Directorship and Chairmanship of the Company w.e.f. 01 May 2021.

