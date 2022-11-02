Prime Minister Says India Emerging As Bright Spot Amid Global Crisis

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister said that in the 21st century, from its current position, India has only to move forward. India received a record foreign investment of 84 billion dollars last year. Referring to the sense of global optimism towards India, the Prime Minister said that these are uncertain times, still most of the nations are convinced about the fundamentals of the Indian Economy.

In this period of fragmentation, India is moving with the world and giving emphasis on working with the world. India could assure the world about the supply of medicines and vaccines in the period of the disrupted supply chain, he said. Despite a climate of market saturation, our domestic markets are strong due to the aspirations of our citizens. The Prime Minister highlighted that even in times of a global crisis, experts, analysts and economists have hailed India as a bright spot.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)