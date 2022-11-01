Centre Approves Maharashtra's First Electronics Manufacturing Cluster At Pune

The Minister also announced that the Ministry of Electronics and IT plans to give a boost to the 1000 Crore Semicon India Future Design programme to support Semiconductor Design Startups in the state and shall soon visit Maharashtra for a roadshow. He informed that C-DAC, Pune shall be the nodal office for this purpose. He said that post Covid, it has become very competitive for the countries/states to corner the opportunities that have sprung up following disruptions in global value chains and supply chains. The Minister affirmed that these EMCs will prove to be the pivot points around which the electronics manufacturing and design ecosystem shall flourish in the years to come - taking India towards its target of US $300 Bn of electronics manufacturing by 2025/26.
