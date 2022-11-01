Centre Approves Maharashtra's First Electronics Manufacturing Cluster At Pune

As part of its objective to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has approved the greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) with the project cost of Rs 492.85 crores to be set up in Ranjangaon Phase III, near Pune in Maharashtra. Making this announcement, the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, We already have EMCs in Noida, Tirupati, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu - wherein both multi-national companies and Indian startups have set up their units. The Government of India is the enabling partner in these EMCs and it is working in tandem with the state governments to make these EMCs a catalyst for the electronics manufacturing in the state. He further added that the EMC at Ranjangaon, Pune will catalyze investments to the tune of over Rs. 2000 crore in the near future & generate employment for over 5,000 people.

The Minister also announced that the Ministry of Electronics and IT plans to give a boost to the 1000 Crore Semicon India Future Design programme to support Semiconductor Design Startups in the state and shall soon visit Maharashtra for a roadshow. He informed that C-DAC, Pune shall be the nodal office for this purpose. He said that post Covid, it has become very competitive for the countries/states to corner the opportunities that have sprung up following disruptions in global value chains and supply chains. The Minister affirmed that these EMCs will prove to be the pivot points around which the electronics manufacturing and design ecosystem shall flourish in the years to come - taking India towards its target of US $300 Bn of electronics manufacturing by 2025/26.

