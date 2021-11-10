Procter & Gamble Health Q1 FY22 PAT slips 7% to Rs 55 cr

-
-
On a standalone basis, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health company's net profit fell 6.6% to Rs 55.37 crore on a 3.3% rise in net sales to Rs 272.80 crore in Q1 September 2021 over Q1 September 2020.
Milind Thatte, the managing director (MD) of Procter & Gamble Health, has said, "We delivered a strong performance in our first quarter of fiscal 2022 focused on executing our strategies of offering superior brands, driving productivity, increasing reach, and improving awareness. With the country gradually easing restrictions further due to improved vaccination coverage, we will continue our strategy to leverage technology and deliver constructive disruption to better serve our consumers and customers who count on our brands and the benefits they provide."
"While the pandemic remains, so does our commitment to step up as a #forceforgood and a #forceforgrowth guided by our three core principles; protecting the health and safety of our employees and partners, ensuring uninterrupted supplies of our quality and affordable products, and supporting communities and relief efforts through our flagship CSR program 'SEHAT' (meaning Health)," he further added.
Shares of Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health lost 0.39% at Rs 5,380 on BSE. P&G Health is one of India's largest VMS Companies manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter vitamins, minerals, and supplements products, including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.
