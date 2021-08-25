Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.00%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.00% at 19757.25 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd added 5.00%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 3.24% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 2.16%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 45.00% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 0.85% and Nifty Realty index has slid 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.06% to close at 16634.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.03% to close at 55944.21 today.

