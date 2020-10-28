Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index declines 2.31%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.34%

Nifty Financial Services index ended down 2.31% at 11802.4 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd slipped 3.55%, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shed 3.42% and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3.39%.

The Nifty Financial Services index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 0.49% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.19% and Nifty Bank index is down 2.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.34% to close at 11729.6 while the SENSEX is down 1.48% to close at 39922.46 today.

