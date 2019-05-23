Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.73%

Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.73% at 29723.8 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd shed 3.85%, United Breweries Ltd fell 2.68% and Tata Global Beverages Ltd dropped 1.60%.
The Nifty FMCG index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 11.76% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.48% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.69% to close at 11657.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.76% to close at 38811.39 today.
