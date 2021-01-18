Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 4.08%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.06%

Nifty Metal index ended down 4.08% at 3308.5 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd slipped 5.99%, Hindustan Copper Ltd fell 5.89% and Tata Steel Ltd shed 5.55%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 15.62% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 2.77% and Nifty PSE index has slid 2.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.06% to close at 14281.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.96% to close at 48564.27 today.

