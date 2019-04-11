JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.22%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.22% at 3067.45 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd shed 3.90%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 3.31% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 2.07%.

The Nifty Metal index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 11.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 0.83% and Nifty IT index has slid 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.11% to close at 11596.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.06% to close at 38607.01 today.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 16:00 IST

