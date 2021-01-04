Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 5.09%

Nifty Metal index closed up 5.09% at 3424.6 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd added 7.76%, Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 6.69% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 6.50%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 20.00% over last one year compared to the 15.59% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 2.67% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.82% to close at 14132.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.64% to close at 48176.8 today.

