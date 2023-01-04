Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.04%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.11% at 6705.85 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd jumped 4.30%, JSW Steel Ltd dropped 4.12% and Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 3.83%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 1.33% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.05% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.04% to close at 18042.95 while the SENSEX has declined 1.04% to close at 60657.45 today.

