Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.16%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.16% at 2501.85 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank jumped 6.58%, Central Bank of India added 5.95% and Canara Bank rose 5.13%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 5.68% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.67% and Nifty Bank index increased 2.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.90% to close at 16170.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.94% to close at 54252.53 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)