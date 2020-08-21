Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.83%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.83% at 1483.75 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra added 14.98%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained 6.73% and UCO Bank jumped 3.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 37.00% over last one year compared to the 5.87% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.42% and Nifty Bank index added 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.53% to close at 11371.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.56% to close at 38434.72 today.

