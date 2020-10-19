Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 4.17%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 4.17% at 1323.45 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India gained 9.80%, Bank of Baroda added 8.19% and Bank of Maharashtra rose 6.73%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 41.00% over last one year compared to the 1.81% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 3.16% and Nifty Bank index added 3.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.94% to close at 11873.05 while the SENSEX added 1.12% to close at 40431.6 today.

