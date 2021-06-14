Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.52%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.52% at 352.4 today. The index is up 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd slipped 3.50%, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd shed 2.08% and Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 1.96%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 72.00% over last one year compared to the 58.55% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 0.65% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.08% to close at 15811.85 while the SENSEX added 0.15% to close at 52551.53 today.

