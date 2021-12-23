Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.31%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.31% at 484.45 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.62%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 5.18% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 3.23%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 61.00% over last one year compared to the 25.52% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.86% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.69% to close at 17072.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.68% to close at 57315.28 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)