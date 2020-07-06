Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.00%, NIFTY jumps 1.47%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.00% at 209.2 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 13.55%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 6.56% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 4.96%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 26.00% over last one year compared to the 8.87% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 2.88% and Nifty Metal index gained 2.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.47% to close at 10763.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.29% to close at 36487.28 today.

