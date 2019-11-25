Rabi Sowing Down 10% Compared To Last Year

According to the latest rabi sowing data released by the Agriculture Ministry, the total area sown with winter crops remaining at 251 lakh hectares as on 22 November 2019, about 10% lower than the 276.83 lh planted in the corresponding week last year. The area under wheat has been sown on 96.77 lh, a little lower than the 99.64 lh of last year. The total area sown with oilseeds was 54.88 lh as against 58.07 lh last year. Decline was also seen in pulses front as pulses sowing is plunged by 19 per cent to 71.26 lh as on 22nd November.

