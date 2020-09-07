Railway Records 10.41% Jump In Freight Loading In First Week Of September 2020

JUST IN
Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period. In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compare to last year's loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned Rs. 1836.15 crores from freight loading which is also Rs. 129.68 crores higher compare to last year's earnings for the same period (Rs. 1706.47 crores). In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which includes 8.11 million tonnes of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers and 1.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 16:52 IST

