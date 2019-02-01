Rationalization of customs duty and procedures to give boost to "Make in India" initiative: FM

-
ALSO READ
Higher import duties on 29 US products to be effective from Sep 18: Govt
FinMin exempts relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
Govt raises import duty on jet fuel, ACs, 17 other items
Government Increases Customs Duty On Import Of 19 Items
China to remove some import, export tariffs including alternative feed meals
-
While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Shri Piyush Goyal said, The Government has abolished duties on 36 capital goods.
A revised system of importing duty-free capital goods and inputs for manufacture and export has been introduced, along with introduction of single point of approval under Section 65 of the Customs Act. Indian Customs is introducing full and comprehensive digitalization of export/import transactions and leveraging RFID technology to improve export logistics, the Minister added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU