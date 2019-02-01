JUST IN
Tax base increased by 1.06 Crore people filing ITR for 1st time mainly on account of demonetization: Finance Minister
Rationalization of customs duty and procedures to give boost to "Make in India" initiative: FM

While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Shri Piyush Goyal said, The Government has abolished duties on 36 capital goods.

A revised system of importing duty-free capital goods and inputs for manufacture and export has been introduced, along with introduction of single point of approval under Section 65 of the Customs Act. Indian Customs is introducing full and comprehensive digitalization of export/import transactions and leveraging RFID technology to improve export logistics, the Minister added.

