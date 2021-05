Reliance Industries fixes record date for first call on partly paid-up equity shares

Record date is 12 May 2021

Reliance Industries has fixed 12 May 2021 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the First Call.

The Company had, vide letter dated 26 March 2021, intimated that the First Call of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid-up equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share) would be payable on the aforesaid shares from 17 May 2021 to 31 May 2021 (both days inclusive).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)