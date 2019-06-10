Reliance Infrastructure Ltd drops for fifth straight session

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains for third consecutive session
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd up for fifth session
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spurts 8.29%, rises for third straight session
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains for third consecutive session
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains for third consecutive session
-
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 62.5, down 15.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 85.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.47% rally in NIFTY and a 16.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.5, down 15.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 11916.15. The Sensex is at 39770.41, up 0.39%.Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has eased around 38.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16231.15, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 460.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 61.55, down 15.8% on the day. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 85.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.47% rally in NIFTY and a 16.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 0.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU