Repco Home Finance appoints K. Swaminathan as MD, CEO

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss partners with Indian Bank for co-lending to priority sector
7th Dr MS Swaminathan Award for the Period 2017-2019 awarded to Dr V Praveen Rao
Spandana Sphoorty Financial appoints Shalabh Saxena as new MD, CEO
RBL Bank gains on extention of credit card partnership with Bajaj Finance
Home First Finance Company soars after strong Q2 performance
-
The company said it has appointed K. Swaminathan as the managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years.
The company also appointed K. Lakshmi as the chief financial officer.
T. Karunakaran resigned from the post of chief financial officer of the company with effect from 14 February 2022, due to elevation to the post of wholetime director of the company.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Repco Home Finance declined 57.68% to Rs 34.76 crore on 9.53% decline in total income to Rs 325.45 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Chennai-based Repco Home Finance is a housing finance company.
Shares of Repco Home Finance jumped 4.89% to Rs 240.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU