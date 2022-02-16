Repco Home Finance appoints K. Swaminathan as MD, CEO

The company said it has appointed K. Swaminathan as the managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years.

The company also appointed K. Lakshmi as the chief financial officer.

T. Karunakaran resigned from the post of chief financial officer of the company with effect from 14 February 2022, due to elevation to the post of wholetime director of the company.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Repco Home Finance declined 57.68% to Rs 34.76 crore on 9.53% decline in total income to Rs 325.45 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Chennai-based Repco Home Finance is a housing finance company.

Shares of Repco Home Finance jumped 4.89% to Rs 240.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)