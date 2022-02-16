Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spurts 1.94%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 2.1% over last one month compared to 4.03% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.04% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 1.94% today to trade at Rs 121.05. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.95% to quote at 18197.52. The index is down 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.86% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 21.43 % over last one year compared to the 11.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 2.1% over last one month compared to 4.03% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 81253 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 141.75 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.7 on 13 Apr 2021.

