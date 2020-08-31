Repco Home Finance corrects on profit booking

Repco Home Finance tumbled 4.88% to Rs 177.50 amid profit taking after a steep surge.

The stock surged 27.5% in the past five sessions to Rs 186.60 on Friday, from its recent closing low of Rs 146.30 on 21 August 2020.

The housing finance company said that its board is scheduled to meet on 4 September 2020, to consider raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth upto Rs 4000 crore.

On the same day, the company's board will also approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 2.7% to Rs 55.90 crore on a 12.4% increase in total income to Rs 346.11 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Repco Home Finance (RHFL) provides financing services. The company offers loans for construction and purchasing of residential and commercial properties including repairs, renovation, and loans against properties.

