Rites emerges lowest bidder for Bangladesh Railways' project

Rites has emerged as the lowest bidder during competitive bidding process by Bangladesh Railways for 'Construction of Dual Guage Railway Line from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur Ali station of Bangladesh Railway'.

This is 80 KM long green field project and it has two phases: 1) Preparation of DPR and 2) Construction supervision.

Duration is 13 months for Phase 1 and 30 months for Phase - 2. The project is funded by Exim Bank of India under LOC.

Total Fee Income would be about Rs. 63 crore and signing of Contract is expected to take place soon.

