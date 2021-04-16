Vivimed Labs receives approval for 3 products from its Hyderabad site

-
ALSO READ
Vivimed Labs hits the roof after Uzbekistan govt approves Febril syrup
Granules India receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets
Vivimed Labs receives Uzbekistan Government approval for Febril Syrup
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Ibrutinib Capsules
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Rufinamide Oral Suspension
-
Vivimed Labs announced today that it received approvals for 3 products from its state of the art manufacturing site in Hyderabad, which is PICS & Health Canada approved site.
1. Bilastine tablets 20mg under brand name FLUSTIN 2.
Ornidazole and Otloxacin tablets under brand name ORZOLE COMBI 3. Paracetamol 12Smg/Sml and Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup 2mg/Sml 100mi under brand name FEBRIL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU