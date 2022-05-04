SBI Card CFO Nalin Negi resigns

SBI Cards and Payments Services on Tuesday announced that Nalin Negi, has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Negi's last working day with the company will be 31 July 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing. Nalin Negi had been the SBI Cards CFO since December 2017.

Last week, the company reported a 231% jump in net profit to Rs 581 crore on a 22% rise in total income to Rs 3,016 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients

Shares of SBI Card were trading 0.63% lower at Rs 815 on the BSE.

