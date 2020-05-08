SBI Card & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 66.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 2433.24 croreNet profit of SBI Card & Payment Services declined 66.41% to Rs 83.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 2433.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1983.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 1244.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 9276.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6999.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2433.241983.26 23 9276.406999.11 33 OPM %16.3629.30 -28.6630.17 - PBDT140.76401.35 -65 1833.441390.31 32 PBT112.09384.90 -71 1729.641335.09 30 NP83.54248.74 -66 1244.82864.97 44
