JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers pare gains in late trade; Nifty below 9300
Business Standard

SBI Card & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 66.41% in the March 2020 quarter

For the full year, net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 1244.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019

Topics
SBI Card | Q4 Results

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 2433.24 crore

Net profit of SBI Card & Payment Services declined 66.41% to Rs 83.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 2433.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1983.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 1244.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 9276.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6999.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2433.241983.26 23 9276.406999.11 33 OPM %16.3629.30 -28.6630.17 - PBDT140.76401.35 -65 1833.441390.31 32 PBT112.09384.90 -71 1729.641335.09 30 NP83.54248.74 -66 1244.82864.97 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 08 2020. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU