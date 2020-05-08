SBI Card & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 66.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 2433.24 crore

Net profit of & Payment Services declined 66.41% to Rs 83.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 2433.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1983.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 1244.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 9276.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6999.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

