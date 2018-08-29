SBI in focus on plans to sell stake in NSE

State Bank of India (SBI) said that the appropriate authority has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment upto 3.8958% of stake of SBI in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) through secondary sale. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 August 2018.
JSW Steel will be included while Lupin will be removed from the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from 28 September 2018.
Bharat Financial Inclusion assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 512.81 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the first Direct Assignment Transaction during FY19. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 August 2018.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank has executed a corporate agency agreement with HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company to offer General Insurance products (Non- Life) to customers under open architecture and the same has been approved by IRDA. The Insurance Products offered are like Motor, Health, Travel, Home and Personal Accident Insurance in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 August 2018.
Artson Engineering received a Purchase Order (PO) from Thyssenkrupp Industries India of approx Rs 15 crore (Excluding GST). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 August 2018.
