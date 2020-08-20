Sensex, Nifty witness volatility; Aarti Drugs soars 17%

Key indices trimmed losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty reclaimed 11,300 after briefly slipping below that level. Negative global cues and profit booking weighed on key indices. The main indices were volatile due to expiry of weekly index options.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 361.71 points or 0.94% at 38,253.66. The Nifty 50 index dropped 87.55 points or 0.77% at 11,320.85. Both these indices rose about 2% in the previous three sessions.

The broader market was trading firm. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.71% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.6%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1502 shares rose and 1176 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 459.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 97.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 August, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 22,328,069 with 7,86,303 deaths.

India reported 6,86,395 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 53,866 deaths while 20,96,664 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India is on the heels of crossing 3 crore cumulative COVID-19 tests and the total number of recoveries has crossed 2 million. Coupled with this is another achievement of highest ever single day recovery of 60,091 in the last 24 hours. With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the Recovery Rate has scaled the twin peak of crossing 73% (73.64%). This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91% today. The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases has reduced and currently comprises less than 1/4th (only 24.45%) of the total positive cases. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the active cases (6,76,514).

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.003% compared with previous closing of 6.008% in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged lower to 75.025 compared with its previous closing 74.825.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2020 settlement fell 33 cents to $45.04 a barrel. The contract rose 0.2% to end at $45.37 in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2020 settlement fell 1.41% to Rs 51,880.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aarti Drugs soared 17%. The company said its board approved issuing three bonus shares for each share held. The company said it will intimate the record date for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus share.

RBL Bank fell 1.22%. The bank has decided to issue 8.84 crore shares on preferential basis at Rs 177 each, aggregating to Rs 1,566 crore.

IIFL Wealth Management rose 2.54% to Rs 1,145.90 after the board declared a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)