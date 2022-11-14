Shares trade near the flat line; FMCG shares decline for 3rd day

The domestic equity benchmarks pared most losses and traded nearl the flat line, with some negative bias, in mid-afternoon trade. Mixed global shares dented investors sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 18,350 mark. FMCG shares witnessed significant selling for third consecutive session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 40.43 points or 0.07% to 61,754.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.90 points or 0.08% to 18,363.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.29%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,674 shares rose and 1,895 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Keystone Realtors received bids for 4.70 lakh shares as against 86.47 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data 14:12 IST on Monday (14 November 2022). The issue was subscribed 0.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 November 2022) and it will close on Wednesday (16 November 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 514-541per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 75 crore.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Kaynes Technology India received bids for 9.91 crore shares as against 1.04 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 14:18 IST on Monday (14 November 2022). The issue was subscribed 9.47 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (10 November 2022) and it will close on Monday (14 November 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 559 to 587 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale of up to 55.84 lakh equity shares.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services received bids for 4.42 crore shares as against 6.67 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 14:18 IST on Monday (14 November 2022). The issue was subscribed 0.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (11 November 2022) and it will close on Tuesday (15 November 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 61 to 65 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 230 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale of up to 55.84 lakh equity shares.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined to 7.293 as compared with 7.307 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 81.1975, compared with its close of 80.7800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2022 settlement added 0.47% to Rs 52,580.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.28% to 106.59.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.08% to 3.871.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2023 settlement added 41 cents or 0.43% at $96.40 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 1.17% to 43,998.50. The index has declined 1.85% in three sessions.

ITC (down 2.37%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.72%), Emami (down 1.39%), Nestle India (down 1.36%) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.7%) were the top losers.

Among the other losers were Radico Khaitan (down 0.66%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.54%), United Spirits (down 0.21%).

