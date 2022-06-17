Shares trade with limited losses; broader markets decline

The key equity indices continued to trade with limited losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty continued to trade below the 15,300 level. Consumer durable stocks witnessed across the board selling.
At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 210.63 points or 0.41% to 51,285.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 81.20 points or 0.53% to 15,279.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.88% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.99%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 896 shares rose and 2,384 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged.
Fears loomed across markets that the rising attempts of central banks to curb inflation would lead to a slowdown in global economic growth and could possibly lead to a recession.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.591% as compared with 7.617% at the close of the previous trading session.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 78.0725, compared with its close of 78.1025 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2022 settlement rose 0.22% to Rs 51,100.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.74% to 104.39.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2022 settlement rose 56 cents or 0.47% to $120.37 a barrel.
Buzzing Index:
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the Nifty Consumer Durables index falling 2.04% to 22,220.10.
Titan Company (down 5.29%), Bata India (down 2.26%), Orient Electric (down 2.23%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.37%), and Relaxo Footwears (down 1.29%) were the top index losers.
Further, Blue Star (down 0.61%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.5%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.45%), Havells India (down 0.4%) and TTK Prestige (down 0.3%) edged lower.
On the other hand, Rajesh Exports (up 4.54%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.4%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.52%) turned up.
