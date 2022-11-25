Singapore Market ends lower

The Singapore stock market finished down for second day in row on Friday, 25 November 2022, mirroring broad declines in the region, amid concerns over worsening COVID-19 conditions in world's second-largest economy. However, market losses capped on hopes the Federal Reserve will tone down its monetary tightening campaign.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 8.33 points or 0.26% to 3,244.55 after trading between 3,233.19 and 3,254.41. Volume was 1.29 billion shares worth S$898.43 million changed hands.

There were 253 gainers and 248 decliners.

DFI Retail Group, was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.5% to US$2.43. At the bottom of the table was Jardine Matheson Holdings, which fell 2.2% to US$47.73.

The local banks were lower. DBS lost 0.7% to S$34.75, OCBC Bank dipped 0.7% to S$12.25, and UOB was down 0.07% to S$30.25.

