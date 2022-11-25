Singapore Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 8.33 points or 0.26% to 3,244.55 after trading between 3,233.19 and 3,254.41. Volume was 1.29 billion shares worth S$898.43 million changed hands.
There were 253 gainers and 248 decliners.
DFI Retail Group, was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.5% to US$2.43. At the bottom of the table was Jardine Matheson Holdings, which fell 2.2% to US$47.73.
The local banks were lower. DBS lost 0.7% to S$34.75, OCBC Bank dipped 0.7% to S$12.25, and UOB was down 0.07% to S$30.25.
