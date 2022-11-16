Singapore Market falls 0.28%

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, on tracking mixed lead from other regional bourses, as fears of geopolitical tensions after news of a Russian-made missile strike in Poland.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index fell 9.11 points or 0.28% to 3,266.77 after trading between 3,258.49 and 3,282.91. Volume was 1.69 billion shares worth S$1.49 billion. There were 292 gainers and 271 decliners.

NATO member Poland said on Wednesday that a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine, and it summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible.

US President Joe Biden said the United States and its NATO allies were investigating the blast but early information suggested it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia.

US officials have suggested that the missile which hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

ST ENGINEERING was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.3% to S$3.50, after the company announced on Tuesday evening that its subsidiary, TransCore, has secured a contract worth S$1.47 billion to modernise the tolling infrastructure in New Jersey. At the bottom of the table was YZJ SHIPBLDGS, which fell 2.9% to S$1.31.

The trio of local banks ended in the red. DBS fell 0.3% to S$35.07, OCBC Bank shed 0.4% to S$12.42. UOB dropped 0.5% to S$29.84.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)