Sintex Plastics Technology allots 51.22 lakh equity shares

On conversion of FCCBs

Sintex Plastics Technology has allotted 51,22,874 Equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds ("FCCB") holders on the exercise of their conversion right.

With the said allotment of 51,22,874 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each of the Company as aforesaid, the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on January 25,2021 stands increased from Rs. 63,10,28,422/- to Rs. 63,61,51,296/- divided into 63,61,51,296 Equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

