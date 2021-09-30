Sterling & Wilson Solar secures its maiden order for waste-to-energy business

Worth Rs 1500 cr

Sterling & Wilson Solar announced that it has received the first order worth Rs 1,500 crore for its waste-to-energy business from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe.

Last month, the Company had announced expansion of its renewable energy offerings to include hybrid energy, energy storage and waste-to-energy solutions.

The facility will process 23.2 tonnes of non-recyclable solid municipal waste per hour, diverting over 185,600 tonnes of waste each year. The facility will generate around 19.6 MW of energy, enough to power over 30,000 homes, and will also provide heat that can be used by nearby businesses.

