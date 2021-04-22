Subex gains on launching augmented analytics platform

Subex rose 2.34% to Rs 59.10 after the company said that it launched HyperSense, an end-to-end augmented analytics platform that helps enterprises make faster, better decisions by leveraging AI across the data value chain.

HyperSense contains all the augmented analytics capabilities enterprises need in one flexible and modular platform. HyperSense's unique no-code capabilities allow users without a knowledge of coding to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting, and tuning Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organization.

Augmented Analytics uses enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation, and insight explanation. It empowers experts as well as non-data scientists by automating many aspects of data science, including model development, management and deployment of AI models.

HyperSense also includes a number of pre-built analytics use cases in marketing, finance, and technology verticals for enterprises to deliver ultra-fast results. In addition, customers can use the HyperSense platform to build their own tailor-made, AI-powered analytics applications. The cloud-native platform can be integrated with existing data management infrastructures or implemented as a standalone, plug-and-play data analytics solution.

Subex reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.71 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 312.72 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 2.3% Y-o-Y to Rs 93.88 crore.

Subex is a holding company, which provides software products and related services to communications service providers across the world.

