Volumes jump at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 April 2021.

IIFL Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16553 shares. The stock dropped 2.33% to Rs.245.40. Volumes stood at 14892 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd registered volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18562 shares. The stock slipped 0.60% to Rs.354.00. Volumes stood at 8363 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd witnessed volume of 69900 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13521 shares. The stock increased 14.24% to Rs.4,462.00. Volumes stood at 34234 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36032 shares. The stock gained 8.83% to Rs.441.15. Volumes stood at 88752 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47590 shares. The stock gained 0.50% to Rs.3,289.15. Volumes stood at 73554 shares in the last session.

