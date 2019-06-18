Surya Roshni rises after winning order

rose 1.99% to Rs 240.90 at 10:47 IST on the BSE after the company said it obtained an order worth to Rs 151.88 crore from to supply Grade 3LPE coated line pipes.

The order is to be executed within 7 months. The announcement was made during market hours today, 18 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 100.77 points, or 0.26% to 39,061.56.

On the BSE, 9457 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 248.50 and a low of Rs 233 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 363.90 on 9 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 185.05 on 10 December 2018.

reported 19.2% rise in net profit to Rs 44.11 crore on 19.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1706.49 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is a manufacturing company with business interests in & cr strips, lighting, fans and home appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes.

