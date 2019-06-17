Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2019.

PC Jeweller Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2019.

lost 17.25% to Rs 67.9 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 14.63% to Rs 49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 11.54% to Rs 35.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

pared 7.14% to Rs 67. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28408 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 6.50% to Rs 3.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)