Tata Metaliks spurts after robust Q2 result

Tata Metaliks surged 6.48% to Rs 592.70 after company's net profit soared 250.57% to Rs 82 crore on 1.6% rise in net sales to Rs 519.63 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 90.21 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising from Rs 22.96 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Tata Metaliks extended their winning run to sixth consecutive trading session. The stock has advanced 20.3% in six days.

Tata Metaliks manufactures pig iron and ductile iron pipes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)