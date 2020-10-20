Wipro bags contract from Fortum

Wipro announced that it has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 20 October 2020. Shares of Wipro rose 1.09% to settle at Rs 343.25 yesterday.

As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications. Wipro will leverage its Artificial Intelligence and automation platform, Wipro HOLMES to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. In addition, Wipro's Service Integration & Management (SIAM) transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier eco-system.

Fortum is a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company provide customers with electricity, gas, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

